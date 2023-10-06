In this video you can see a fox in the middle of York take a treat straight out of a man's hand.

The video - and photos - were posted by Andrew Molloy a member of The Press Camera Club.

We have had many sightings in recent months of foxes in the city centre - but this one, literally, takes the biscuit!

A fox is offered a treat in the middle of York

Tell us about your, er, brushes (excuse the pun!) with the urban foxes of York.

Earlier this year, we reported how a family of foxes had set up home in the shadow of the York Bar Walls.

The vixen and her six cubs have been spotted outside their den close to the Bar Walls by keen amateur photographer, Sebastian Robson.

The 30-year-old who is half German and half British spotted the group close to his own home.

In recent years more and more people have had the thrill of spotting urban foxes in York, but Yorkshire Wildlife Trust say they have probably been present in our cities in very small numbers for some time, and there are even reports of foxes living in Victorian London.

A trust spokesperson said they think it’s a common myth that foxes are increasing and that, for most cities, maximum densities were reached a long time ago - most urban fox populations regulate their own numbers, by limiting the number of cubs they produce each year.

They said people were more likely to spot foxes at dawn or dusk when they were usually more active.

"They spend their days in a sheltered, secluded spot either above or below ground. Here in York, we have lots of railway, waterway and disused railway routes for them to move about on, and they seem to make the most of these networks.”

WATCH: Man feeds urban fox a treat by hand in the middle of York

Join our Camera Club

WOULD you like to see your photographs in The Press and online?

More than 2,500 readers have joined The Press Camera Club, which launched in June 2017 and brings together talented photographers from across York and North and East Yorkshire to share their work, swap tips and take part in themed monthly prize competitions.

To join the free club, simply search for ‘The Press Camera Club’ on Facebook - we’d love to see what our region looks like through your lens.

We will feature pictures from our camera club in The Press and online regularly.

If you like seeing photos of York, please follow us on Instagram too @york.press.