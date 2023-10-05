The announcement comes as the company is seeking changes to its approved plans to tackle water ingress in the basement of the building.

It also comes amid growing competition in the type of restaurant planned.

Mitchell and Butler first submitted plans for a Miller and Carter Steakhouse way back in November 2019, several months before the pandemic and its lockdowns.

The venue is the former Post Office in Lendal, which was built in 1884, and closed in April that year- despite more than 3,000 people signing a petition to keep the branch open.

The Post Office relocated to WH Smith in Coney Street.

As previously reported, City of York Council granted planning approval in December 2020.

It then sought to amend the plans slightly last summer, when it said the venue was due to open in ‘mid-2023.’

Last month, Mitchell and Butler submitted an application to City of York Council concerning water proofing measures for the building, a minor scheme which has still to be determined.

The Press approached Mitchell and Butler as to what was happening with the planned steak house.

A spokesperson responded: “We’re looking forward to bringing a new Miller & Carter restaurant to York as announced previously but are disappointed to have been affected by delays which is affecting property projects nationwide.

“We now anticipate that we will open our doors in Spring 2024, but in the meantime we apologise to all Miller & Carter fans who are disappointed to hear that it is taking us longer than hoped to bring the Masters of Steak to York.”

The response comes as the Rio Brazilian Steakhouse opened last month in the former Piccolinos on Bridge Street to a great fanfare and rave reviews.

TripAdvisor currently gives the new venue five stars, with it receiving 39 comments of excellent (five stars) and two of very good (four stars).

The company behind the Rio Brazilian Steakhouse also operates Tomahawk Steakhouse at 26 Lendal, just a few doors away from the planned Miller and Carter Steakhouse.

In nearby Micklegate, Casa Rodizio Brazilian Steakhouse also staged a relaunch last month, with a new menu, and is equally earning plaudits from diners.

News of the planned opening of the Rio venture led established York restauranteur Wael Mikhaiel to change plans for a steak house in the former Bells of York Café at 8 Low Ousegate into a Moroccan restaurant called Marrakech.

It also follows the Wagyu Bar and Grill, which opened in March 2019, in Low Petergate closing in December 2019, prior to the pandemic.

Other city centre steak houses include the Craft and Cut in St Sampson’s Square, El Gaucho in Walmgate, and the Corner Grillhouse in King Street.