Royal Mail is publishing 16 special stamps, including a main set of 10 with a secondary scene or character incorporated into the design.

The 1ST font used for the value of the stamps replicates that of the typeface used for the films.

Featuring on the stamps are Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, Ron Weasley, Fred and George Weasley, Professor Minerva McGonagall, Kingsley Shacklebolt, Ginny Weasley, Neville Longbottom, Luna Lovegood, and Molly Weasley.

New Harry Potter stamps (Image: Royal Mail/PA)

While Lord Voldemort, Bellatrix Lestrange, Narcissa Malfoy, Fenrir Greyback, Scabior, Severus Snape, Alecto Carrow, Draco Malfoy, Gregory Goyle, and a Death Eater also feature.

A further six stamps, presented in a miniature sheet, feature illustrations of the creatures and beings of the wizarding world.

David Gold, Royal Mail’s director of external affairs and policy, said: “The Harry Potter stories and films have become a modern classic around the world.

“For more than two decades the characters in the Harry Potter series have captivated us and kept us enthralled. Each stamp is a miniature masterpiece, a fitting tribute to mark the climactic end to the Battle of Hogwarts.”

The stamps, and range of collectible products, are available to pre-order from Thursday and go on general sale on October 19.

Royal Mail partnered with Warner Bros Discovery Global Consumer Products on the new stamps.