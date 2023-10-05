Emergency services are at the scene of a crash - reportedly involving several vehicles - on a main road in York this morning (Thursday).
North Yorkshire Police said the incident is on the A64 between the Fulford interchange and Copmanthorpe.
National Highways reported the incident involves "multiple vehicles".
In a statement shortly before 9am today, a police spokesperson said: "Traffic is building up on the westbound carriage way so motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible and and find alternative routes."
A64 TRAFFIC UPDATE❗— North Yorkshire Police (@NYorksPolice) October 5, 2023
Traffic is said to be queueing with one lane closed due to the accident.
