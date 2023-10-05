National Highways said recovery and clear up operations had been completed and the A64 westbound, between the A19 and the A1036 was open.

"Traffic is flowing freely and residual delays are clearing," it reported.

UPDATE



Recovery and clear up is complete and lane 2 (of 2) has reopened #A64 westbound between #A19 & #A1036 near #York following the earlier collision.



Earlier today, at around 9am, North Yorkshire Police said there had been an incident is on the A64 between the Fulford interchange and Copmanthorpe.

Earlier today, at around 9am, North Yorkshire Police said there had been an incident is on the A64 between the Fulford interchange and Copmanthorpe.

National Highways reported the incident involved "multiple vehicles".

In a statement shortly before 9am today, a police spokesperson said: "Traffic is building up on the westbound carriage way so motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible and and find alternative routes."

