Ware & Kay and Pearsons & Ward Solicitors has raised £3,767 for their Charity of the Year, Candlelighters.

Last Saturday (Sep 30) the team took part in a 20 mile walk at Middleton-on-Tees, County Durham to support Candlelighters.

Along the way they clambered over boulders along the river’s edge, scrambled up the mighty Cauldon Snout waterfall on the reaches of the River Tees.

They entered Gibsons Cave to light a candle and passed the spectacular High Force Waterfall in the heart of the Durham Dales.

Despite the rain, aching legs and feet the team completed the challenge, tired but triumphant.

The funds raised through this event will play a pivotal role in supporting the invaluable work carried out by Candlelighters, a charity devoted to assisting children and families affected by childhood cancer.

Each year, over 150 children in Yorkshire are diagnosed with cancer and Candlelighters make it their mission to bring light to every family affected.

"They provide emotional, practical and financial support, as well as bringing hope, by investing in vital research to improve the outcomes and lives of children with cancer. Candlelighters relies on the generosity of businesses and individuals to ensure its vital services are available for families.

Iain Blackwood Hoggs, Partnerships Executive said "Thank you to everyone involved in the 20-mile challenge and to those that have donated and supported Ware & Kay Solicitors.

"The teams’ fundraising will make a massive difference to the families that the charity supports, and they will help to fund vital practical, emotional and financial services.

"From everyone at Candlelighters, we want to say a huge thank you and we will be looking forward to seeing your next exciting challenge.”

Holly Stevens, Director and organiser of the charity event added: “We are absolutely delighted with the success of the 20 mile walk. It was a fantastic opportunity for the team to come together while supporting a worthy cause. Thank you to everyone who has donated and for all your support. We look forward to continuing our charitable initiatives and making a positive impact in our community”.