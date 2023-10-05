Stephen Goodwin from Spalding Moor did have 'good win' when he won £16,000 and Beth Marchant from Sherburn in Elmet won a Harley Davidson and a designer handbag in the first two big draws by the new Yorkshire brand.

Both winners were in complete shock having declared they ‘never win anything!’ and winner Stephen thought the call to reveal the win was friends winding him up.

Launched only 6 weeks ago by Yorkshire businessmen, Tom Laverack and Lee Hardy, Infinity Prize Draws is a long-time dream held by the duo to create a business that would spread joy with top prizes and experiences, alongside giving back to the community.

READ MORE:

The pair chose Martin House Children’s Hospice as their official charity partner, and have committed to donating at least £500 every month.

Over £60,000 worth of prizes have been given away by the duo, with over 30 people winning prizes ranging from cars to cash, designer handbags, watches, games consoles and TVs.

Tom said: “We wanted to create a feel-good, trusted Yorkshire brand that offers people the chance to win dream prizes, with the added bonus of knowing that a great cause will be benefiting from regular donations to support the charity.

"We’ve loved meeting all our winners and handing over their prizes. We know it’s a tough time for many and this is our chance to spread a little bit of joy to others.”

Lee added: “We really appreciate the support we’ve received to date. It’s not an easy market for a new brand to enter into but we have received great feedback, and we look forward to handing out more top prizes in the coming months and donating even more money to Martin House.”

The prize draws have a set number of tickets available for each draw, with a maximum limit set for any individual to purchase. The draws have been selling well below the tickets available however the draws take place regardless live every week on the Infinity Facebook page. The next big give away includes a Mini Cooper Sport car worth over £20,000 and a limited edition MV Agusta motorbike.