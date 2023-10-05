The incident is said to have happened at a cash desk in garden and farm shop Sam Turners in Northallerton.

North Yorkshire Police has now issued CCTV of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

A police spokesperson said: "Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the person in the image, as they believe they will have information that will help the investigation."

The incident took place at around 3.30pm on Sunday, September 17, police said.

Anyone with any information is asked to email ryan.mcqueen@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for PC 144 McQueen.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Please quote reference number 12230176903 when passing on information