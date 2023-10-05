Police who issued an urgent appeal to locate a missing 22-year-old woman say she has been found safe and well.
The woman was believed to be in the Scarborough area and police asked for the public's help in finding her on Thursday, October 5.
However, North Yorkshire Police confirmed today (Friday): "We’re very pleased to report that the missing 22-year-old woman thought to be in the Scarborough area has now been found safe and well.
"Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal."
