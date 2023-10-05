Police are urgently appealing for help to locate missing 22-year-old Britany Wheldon.

Britany is believed to be in the Scarborough area and may be driving a red Nissan JUKE with the registration BG67FNC.

She is described as a white female, 5ft 4'in tall with a slim build, long blonde hair and blue eyes.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "She was last seen wearing a burgundy jacket, burgundy jumper, blue jeans and white trainers."

Any immediate sightings should be reported to North Yorkshire Police on 999 quoting reference NYP-04102023-0554.