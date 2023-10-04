Police have issued an "urgent" appeal in a bid to find a young York woman who has gone missing.
Samantha Henney, 23, was last heard from at 2.25pm today (Wednesday, October 4) when she was seen leaving a property in the Haxby Road area of York.
It’s believed that she may have been making her way towards York railway station, North Yorkshire Police said.
Samantha is described as around 5ft 6in tall, with a slim build and straight, light blonde hair in a bob style.
She was last seen wearing a green hoody, grey jogging trousers, white trainers and had orange headphones with her.
A police spokesperson said: "Any immediate sightings of Samantha should be reported to North Yorkshire Police on 999. Any other information which would assist the investigation to locate Samantha can be reported via 101."
Please quote reference 12230188230.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here