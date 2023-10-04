A missing York woman at the centre of an "urgent" appeal has been found, police confirmed on Wednesday night.
The 23-year-old had last been heard from at 2.25pm today (Wednesday, October 4) when she was seen leaving a property in the Haxby Road area of York.
Police believed that she may have been making her way towards York railway station.
But North Yorkshire Police tonight said she had been located.
