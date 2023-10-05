Project D will open its new permanent store in Parliament Street, York, at 10am on Friday, October 6.

It says the move came after a "unanimous team decision" was made about the city being perfect for the brand.

The independently owned firm, which says it set out to create the ‘world’s best doughnut’ when it launched in 2018, is promising a range of entertainment, exclusive offers and special activities at the grand opening event.

Project D will open on Friday, October 6 (Image: Supplied)

The store will sell a wide selection of doughnuts, including the firm’s best-selling ‘Homer’, a pink-topped creation inspired by cartoon character Homer Simpson, alongside hand roasted premium coffee and Project D merchandise such as hoodies and T-shirts.

Max Poynton, co-founder and marketing director for Project D, said: “We are so excited to be opening our first store in such a fantastic location in one of the UK’s most beautiful cities.

“York holds a special place in our hearts and has been one of the top areas for our online sales and pop-up events since we launched the company.”

The site in Parliament Street

Max said the first 500 customers to arrive at the store after it opens will receive a free doughnut of their choice, on a first-come-first-served basis.

“I’d urge anyone who loves doughnuts as much as we do to make a date in their diary and get here early to avoid disappointment,” he said.

Up until now, Project D has largely sold its tasty treats as online deliveries and via kiosks and pop-up events around the UK. The firm says it has also become something of an internet sensation, with multiple TikTok posts regularly commanding millions of views and tens of thousands of comments from Project D’s fan base.

READ MORE: Project D doughnuts to open in Parliament Street

Max co-founded Project D with his former school friends Matthew Bond and Jacob Watts.

The trio, who launched the business from a kitchen table, now employ an army of staff at its purpose-built 11,000 sq ft bakery, which is capable of manufacturing up to 17 million doughnuts per year.

The new 500 sq ft store in York city centre, unmissable due to the firm’s bright pink branding, is located at 10 Parliament Street, between HSBC and Vision Express.

Project D is expecting to open at least three more stores over the next six months, one of which will be at Meadowhall Shopping Centre, in Sheffield. Further new stores are set to follow next year.

The move into permanent retail sites was kick-started by a crowdfunding campaign earlier this year.

As Project D’s creative director, Matthew Bond has been behind many of the firm’s viral social media posts, often with his personal demonstrations of how the doughnuts are made.

Some of the treats on offer

Matthew said: “The York opening is the culmination of everything we’ve been working towards for the past few years. We can’t wait to welcome our new customers.

“We set out to make the world’s best doughnuts, and we are absolutely confident that we’ve done just that. It’s a premium product, and anyone who thinks they know doughnuts may have to think again if they’re new to Project D."

For further information or to visit Project D’s online store, visit www.projectdoughnut.co.uk.