A new station in Haxby is included in ‘Network North’, launched today (October 4) by the Government in what it says is a new approach in the wake of the scrapped extension to HS2.

It said every region will receive investment in the modes of transport that matter most.

Improvements in the North costed at £19.8 billion will include enhancements to road, rail and bus schemes.

A new station in Haxby has been in City of York Council plans for a number of years.

The council has said it was working with Network Rail and other partners to get the additional funding that would have been necessary to deliver the railway station.

This was presented to the Department for Transport in March this year.

York's Liberal Democrat councillors are welcoming the news.

Liberal Democrat councillor for Haxby and Wigginton, Ed Pearson, said: “Residents will be delighted that today we have confirmation from the Government that the Haxby station project will go ahead.

“This has taken many years of campaigning by Liberal Democrat councillors and we would like to thank the residents within Haxby, Wigginton and across the north of York that have supported our campaign.”

Cllr Andrew Hollyer, of the same ward, said: “York Liberal Democrats have been pressing the government to confirm that they still intend to fund the construction costs for the new station and with this announcement it is encouraging to see that this seems to have been confirmed.

“With the cancellation today of HS2 it is hard to trust government announcements on infrastructure and we will continue to press for urgent action to begin construction of the new station."

Cllr Ian Cuthbertson, also representing Haxby and Wigginton, added: “This vital transport link will transform connectivity for residents to the north east of York via the new station at Haxby.

"It is imperative that this project now goes ahead without any further confusion or delay from the government."

The council had earlier said the aim, subject to the decision on full funding from government, was for the station to be built by Network Rail during 2024.