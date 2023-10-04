Barley Hall, in Coffee Yard, off Stonegate, York, has been under scaffolding for the past few days as work is carried out on its roof.

But bosses at the medieval townhouse today admitted that the work was "slightly more involved" than previously thought.

They said that as the work now enters a new phase, the interior of the historic building could be affected, so the hall was closing until it is complete.

The attraction should reopen on October 13, they added.

Barley Hall

Head of operations at Barley Hall, Gareth Henry, said: “Looking after historic buildings always comes with its challenges, and the current roof project is slightly more involved that we had first anticipated, but we are looking forward to re-opening as soon as possible.

“In the meantime, the Barley Hall Coffee Shop is unaffected by the works, and features a host of interactive displays exploring the story of coffee houses in the city, so there is still a very good excuse to venture down York’s longest snickelway.”

More details on re-opening will be shared on Barley Hall’s social media channels and online here