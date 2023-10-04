The tribute will take place for Leah Bedford on Saturday (October 7) in Westfield School’s field, near Grange Lane in Acomb, at 6pm.

Leah’s body was found in the River Ouse near Terry Avenue on Thursday, September 28.

The 16-year-old’s aunties Jane Reynolds and Mandy Shepherdson paid tribute to their niece.

“She was a very bright, bubbly girl,” said Mandy. “She had a lot of friends.”

“She was strong willed and friendly,” added Jane. “She was loved by so many.”

Balloons left in memory of Leah Bedford next to the River Ouse (Image: Supplied)

An inquest is due to take place to establish how Leah died.

The family are yet to release Leah's funeral details.

Leah leaves behind her dad, Paul Bedford; sister, Leonie Stevenson; and brother, Leon Scaife.

Jane has started a Change.org petition to install CCTV cameras along riverbanks after Leah’s death. The petition is named ‘Make it law to install CCTV all the way down the river banks’ and can be found on the Change.org website here.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by John Main who is raising money towards Leah’s funeral by running the Yorkshire 10 Mile Race. The fund is named ‘Leah Bedford’ and can be found at: www.gofundme.com/f/leah-bedford