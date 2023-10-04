Ian William Bowley of The Chimes, Selby, was at the wheel of a Mitsubishi when he was clocked breaking the law on the A164 in Beverley on June 29 last year, Humber magistrates heard.

He pleaded guilty to speeding.

Because of the points already on his driving licence, he would normally have been disqualified for at least six months under the totting up procedure.

But he told the court a driving ban would cause him exceptional hardship.

He said he worked full-time as an HGV driver delivering scaffolding. He claimed that if he were banned, he and his partner would be unable to meet their household bills without his income.

Magistrates agreed that he would suffer exceptional hardship and agreed not to ban him.

Instead, they added three penalty points to those already on his licence and ordered him to pay a total of £134 consisting of a £100 fine and a £34 statutory surcharge.