The York Outer MP told the Press: "With a tough decision to make, the Prime Minister has once again made the right call by redirecting £36billion of funds earmarked for HS2 into the most ambitious scheme in generations for transport in the North and Midlands.

"Every region will receive as much, if not more funding, for many more projects starting sooner and finishing faster."

The MP continued: "In York, the Prime Minister has confirmed with me additional funding for phase 1 A1237 Outer Ring Road dualing as well as new funding for phase 2 of the dualling from Wetherby Road to the A19.

"Funding to open Haxby Railway Station has been confirmed meaning residents to the north of York will have easy rail access to Scarborough and the city centre for the first time in nearly a century.

"There will be billions spent on fully electrifying the Manchester to Hull route meaning faster, more reliable journeys from York. We will build a new station for Bradford and a new tram system for Leeds. We will fund the Shipley bypass, upgrade the A1 and deliver over 70 road schemes while keeping the £2 bus fare cap which was due to rise in November."

Mr Sturdy added: "This is a much better deal for Yorkshire and a great win for connectivity for all of the North. This is only the start and with a Government that believes in transport connectivity for the North I will set my sights on funding to dual A64."