Organisers of Coptoberfest are brewing another success, which will be the 8th such event in Copmanthorpe.

The annual charity beer festival will be opened at 4pm on Friday October 13 by YorkMix radio in St Giles Church and runs until 11pm. On Saturday, it runs from 1pm to 11pm.

The event, is organised by the church and was co-founded by vicar Fred Mumford and Andy Herrington of Ainsty Ales, who is main sponsor.

READ MORE:

It promises 26 Yorkshire cask beers, two local lagers and cider too – from local breweries from York, Malton, Ripon, Harrogate, Selby, Wetherby and more.

The gin bar returns with a selection of local gins organised by Fairfax Distillery, which is based at the Sun Inn at Colton, including their own gins as well as gin from Bishopthorpe and Leeds.

For non-beer drinkers, there will be a selection of wine and fizz as well as locally produced vodka and rum - and a number of cocktails – including non-alcohol alternative.

The church will also host live music including ‘Accidentally Acoustic’, ‘Miss Daisy’, ‘Carnot Creek’ and Copmanthorpe Community Choir.

The Pork pies are again supplied by the award-winning Ged Bell Pies from Dringhouses.

All profits go to local charities and community organisations. Last year £4,000 was raised and the target this year is to break the £25,000 mark in the funds raised by the festival over the years.

The entry fee remains the same as 2022 (£5). Tickets on the door. Entry on day two is free if you’ve been on Saturday and kept your Coptoberfest wristband.

Coptoberfest is very much about community and locality. It also aims to celebrate the breweries of the region.

The event wouldn’t happen without the teams of volunteers to convert the church into a taproom and back in a short space of time.

It is well supported by local communities. Families are welcome to 7pm, and well-behaved pets at all times – where room allows.

Andrew Stark, co-organiser and Marketing consultant said: “The Coptoberfest committee has been in full swing for a while – confirming beers and bands, organising sponsors and of course, the teams of volunteers needed to make the event a success.

“We really can’t thank our sponsors and volunteers enough – and with their help we hope to reach another milestone in the money we give to charity as a direct result of this event.”

Sarah True, co-organiser and Engagement & Inclusion Manager, said: “We closely listen to feedback from the community after each Coptoberfest, and as a result we’re expanding our beer-alternatives too. One of the closest distilleries to us, Fairfax in Colton, has organised the gin and fizz bar which will include a few surprises and some no-alcohol alternatives too.”

Details of the event, including this year’s beers can be found at www.coptoberfest.co.uk