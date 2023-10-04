The move comes as the pub operator is seeking tenancies staff for a range of pubs in the York area.

Recently, the Heworth Inn closed with the premises at 64 Heworth Green seen in darkness.

The pub, which has rooms, is highly rated, receiving 4.5 stars, or ‘excellent’ on TripAdvisor, ranking it 67th out of 193 B&Bs in York.

However, in its last review, the venue just received one-star on the website.

A spokesperson for Stonegate told the Press: “The Heworth Inn is currently closed, after a transfer of management. The new publicans hope to get the site back and up and running in the next few weeks, and the pub will then re-open and trade as normal. To keep up to date with the latest news, please visit The Heworth Inn’s website, or Facebook Page.”

The pub made national headlines in 2018 when it changed its name from The Shoulder of Mutton to reflect a new vegan menu and a shift into the wedding venue market.

Stonegate has also revealed that the Red Lion at Poppleton, which was closed by Fleet Catering of Northallerton a month ago, will re-open shortly.

As the Press reported, this was managed by Jess Luck, who aged 23, took on the reins of the village pub and rooms a year ago.

Fleet Catering blamed the closure of the venue on higher running costs, making the roadside pub on the A59 Boroughbridge Road no longer viable.

A spokesperson for Stonegate said: “The Red Lion is currently closed, due to a change-over in management. A new publican has been appointed and the pub will be open for usual trade shortly. To keep up to date with the latest news, please visit The Red Lion’s website, or Facebook Page.”

What was Fleet Catering’s other pub, The Fleece in Northallerton is currently closed and will be re-opening under new management.

Stonegate said: “An operator has not yet been appointed, but once this has been arranged the pub will re-open and trade as usual. To keep up to date with the latest news, please visit The Fleece’s website, or Facebook Page”.

The Stonegate Pub Partners website lists other venues in the York area, which it is seeking tenants for, though this does not necessarily mean the pubs are currently closed.

They include the Nags Head at 56 Heworth Road, York; The Ship at Acaster Malbis; The Cottage at Haxby; Oddfellow Arms at Wilberfoss; Black Horse at Tollerton; Plough at Allerthorpe; Cross Keys Inn at Pocklington; Oddfellow Arms in Sherburn-in-Elmet; Castle Inn at Knaresborough and the Navigation Inn at Ripon.