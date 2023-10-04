England Lionesses footballer Rachel Daly was among those who sent a video message of celebration to Rossett School in Harrogate. Rachel, who left the school in 2010, will also be visiting in person later this week to unveil the 3G sports pitches renamed in her honour.

Students and staff, along with those who used to attend the school, took part in a series of events to mark 50 years.

Headteacher Tim Milburn, himself a former Rossett student, said the day was all about celebrating the past while also looking to the future.

Lionesses star Rachel Daly is among those celebrating with the school (Image: PA)

He said: “The whole day was really special and it was wonderful to welcome so many people back to Rossett and to hear so many fantastic memories.

“There was such a fondness and appreciation for the school and its many inspirational staff and students.”

Also sending congratulations by video was the school’s first headteacher, Jack Kennerley, who is now 87. His message was played during a whole school assembly at which two other former headteachers, John Whittle and Pat Hunter, were among the special guests.

Mr Kennerley attended later in the day to plant a commemorative tree. He recalled how Rossett had been due to launch at the start of the school year, but he had refused to open because there were no blackboards, chairs or tables. The first day eventually took place on September 24, 1973.

The school’s first headteacher, Jack Kennerley, planting a tree on the site (Image: Supplied)

A retro lunch of chicken in a basket was served, while 1970s fancy dress was encouraged. A party for former students and staff rounded off the celebrations, welcoming 150 people from the Harrogate area and beyond, including some from the school’s earliest days.

Mr Milburn said: “There was a delightful atmosphere at the party, with lots of memories being shared and connections made. It was also lovely for me to see some of the teachers I remember from my time at Rossett.”

The day was also about looking ahead to the next 50 years. The school has recently joined the Red Kite Learning Trust and, bolstered by that support.

Mr Milburn said: “I am really pleased with the improvements in the school in a relatively short space of time.”

The school ended the week with an Open Day on Saturday for prospective students and parents. Mr Milburn said it had been a great opportunity to show the community what has already been achieved and what is still to come.

He added: “Coming just a couple of days after our anniversary celebrations, our Open Day made us all the more aware of the impact that we might have on a new generation of students, and the exciting possibilities that lie ahead for us all.”