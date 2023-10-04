Scott-Bainbridge has led a variety of businesses in his previous roles including founding wellness firms Lead4Agility and train4 performance.

He has a strong background in business growth and development, with robust financial acumen and leadership skills.

The TMSDI Board also said: “His wealth of experience and expertise across industries will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and adapt to the changing product landscape in the psychometrics industry.”

Scott-Bainbridge said: “TMSDI has an enviable and long-standing reputation for supporting organisations in creating high-performing individuals and teams which ultimately drives business success. I am honoured and excited to be a part of such an incredibly talented, extremely experienced, and highly motivated team who are truly focused on making an impact in the world. As the new CEO for TMSDI, I couldn’t ask for a better foundation”.