Bobby Ray is being looked after by staff at the York RSPCA’s animal home off Landing Lane.

He was brought in by an RSPCA inspector after his previous owner became unwell and could no longer keep him.

“He was extremely underweight and his coat was dull and out of condition,” a member of staff at the animal home said.

After some much-needed TLC at the animal home, his condition is im proving quickly: so much so that staff feel he is ready to move on.

“He is putting weight on nicely - although still has a way to go,” a member of staff at the animal home said.

“His coat is improving and he is showing us what a fantastic boy he is.

“Bobby Ray can be a little shy when meeting new people but it does not take him very long to get to know you.

“He is ever such a gentle and loving dog who will make the most wonderful addition to the family.”

Bobby Ray would particularly appreciate a family who will ‘let him share the sofa with them, snuggling up on those cold dark nights’, the staff member said.

“Bobby Ray will need adopters who will not leave him on his own for long periods as he really does love to be with his people.

“But he deserves to be in a loving new home with a family who will show him the joys of family life, take him on lots of adventures and make up for lost time.”

To find out more about Bobby Ray, or to see what other animals like him are available for adoption, visit www.rspca-yorkhome.org.uk.

The RSPCA York Animal Home is an independent animal shelter and relies upon the support and funding of local supporters to allow it to rehome hundreds of cats, dogs, small animals and wildlife each year.