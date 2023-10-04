Some 14 new starters have joined the 70-strong practice, a move which coincides with a national rebrand and the launch of a new employee initiative to support personal development at the firm, which works with corporates, owner-managed businesses, private clients, landed estates and not-for-profits in the region.

Michelle Rapson, senior manager in the Yorkshire audit team, said: “This latest investment in people will broaden the diversity of our team and create opportunities for personal growth throughout the business.

“We are already seeing last year’s trainees step up to the next level with the support of senior colleagues, who are committed to helping each individual reach their personal potential.”

Ten trainees joined last year and five in 2021.

Michelle added: “Our success in attracting such a large cohort of new talent is testament to our reputation as an approachable and well-regarded firm where people choose to launch their accountancy careers. By investing in training, we are creating a dynamic in-house team that will grow with the business.”