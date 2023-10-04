The masterclass is ideal for delegates who want to create more time for high-level planning, who need a robust and ambitious growth plan or who want to prepare their business for sale.

Presenter Ian Parsons, managing partner and head of corporate finance, will demonstrate how to build a scalable, profitable and future-proof business that is attractive to potential buyers. Drawing upon real-life examples from years of business advisory experience, he will present tactics which are quick and easy to implement.

He said: “Whether a business owner has a short-term plan to sell-up and exit, they dream about expanding or acquiring a new business or they anticipate working in the business for decades to come, it’s never too early to prepare for that next step.Simple measures can bolster the business as it matures, maximise its value and secure the lifestyle they aspire to enjoy - both now and in the future. That usually means securing a reliable income, increasing personal wealth and giving them time for strategic thinking and recreation.”

Delegates will have the opportunity to network during the event which will be hosted in-person at Parsons in York Ian Parsons will be joined by York-based directors Rebecca Davison, Director and Head of Tax for Parsons, and Mark Stanton, Director and Head of York.

Ian Parsons has a wealth of technical accountancy and finance expertise, and corporate operational experience gained through years of experience with top-tier accountancy firms, Deloitte and KPMG and latterly, his own Yorkshire-based practice, Parsons, Chartered Accountants. He has helped hundreds of organisations during the course of his career, guiding both small and large businesses through every stage of the corporate lifespan from start-up to exit.

Register at parsons.co.uk/value-masterclass/.