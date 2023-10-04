A MISSING York teenager has been found safe and well.
Yesterday (October 3) North Yorkshire Police officers issued an appeal to the public during the search for a 15-year-old from York.
But officers have now confirmed he has been found safe.
"Thank you to everyone who supported the appeal," a police spokesperson said.
