Oliver was as last seen at his home address in York on the morning of Tuesday, October 3, however, he is believed to have travelled to Nottingham, police said.

Searches are being carried out in the Nottingham area.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "We are becoming very concerned for his safety and are carrying out inquiries both in York and Nottingham."

Oliver is described as white, around 5ft 4in tall, of slim build and has brown hair.

If you have seen him, please call police on 101 and pass information to the Force Control Room.

If have an immediate sighting of him, or know where he is now, please call 999.

Please quote reference number 12230187436 when passing on information.