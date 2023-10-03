North Yorkshire Police says officers received reports overnight on September 27-28 of damage caused to flower beds and children’s play equipment. Three shops also suffered smashed windows, with mobile phones stolen from one of the shops, the force added.

A police spokesperson said four boys had been arrested in connection with the incidents.

Inspector Martin Wedgwood, of North Yorkshire Police, said: “This was an appalling spree of vandalism and crime and it will not be tolerated in our town.

"The suspects were arrested quickly and I hope the local community are reassured by the action we have taken. Anyone who witnessed any of the incidents or has any information about them, but has not yet come spoken to us, we urge you to get in touch.”

Call police on 101 and pass information for reference 12230183793. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.