Four teenagers have been arrested in connection with a spree of vandalism and shop break-ins in Selby.
North Yorkshire Police says officers received reports overnight on September 27-28 of damage caused to flower beds and children’s play equipment. Three shops also suffered smashed windows, with mobile phones stolen from one of the shops, the force added.
A police spokesperson said four boys had been arrested in connection with the incidents.
Inspector Martin Wedgwood, of North Yorkshire Police, said: “This was an appalling spree of vandalism and crime and it will not be tolerated in our town.
"The suspects were arrested quickly and I hope the local community are reassured by the action we have taken. Anyone who witnessed any of the incidents or has any information about them, but has not yet come spoken to us, we urge you to get in touch.”
Call police on 101 and pass information for reference 12230183793. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
- Four boys aged 15, 16, and two aged 17, were arrested on suspicion of burglary, attempted burglary and criminal damage. One of the 17-year-olds was also arrested on suspicion of offences of going equipped to commit burglary and possessing an offensive weapon. All four have been interviewed by police officers and remain on conditional police bail while the investigation continues, police say.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article