The force has issued the warning to owners of vans in Camblesforth and Carelton, in the Selby District, to “be alert” following a spate of thefts last weekend.

A force spokesperson said an investigation was launched after officers received several reports from victims.

In total three vans were stolen and several more were damaged.

The spokesperson said: “We recognise that this spate of crime is concerning for the local community.

“Local residents should feel reassured that we have made an arrest. Our enquiries are continuing and we would urge anyone who has any information which could assist the investigation to come forward.

“We also request that the public assist us by being vigilant. Please report any suspicious behaviour to us immediately on 999."

North Yorkshire Police say that people who own vans and other vehicles should take action to protect their vehicle.

This includes fitting an after-market approved immobiliser, leaving vehicles in locked garages or parking in well-lit areas, removing tools in vehicles unattended or overnight, and not leaving keys in the ignition or near the front door of their home.