Each event aims to help inform, educate and support the North East and Yorkshire’s small businesses to reduce cyber risk.

The first is “Decisions & Disruptions: How would you protect your business?” - an event hosted with HSBC in York.

It is on Thursday October 5 (10am-1pm) at HSBC, 13 Parliament Street, York, and involves an immersive, interactive tabletop game.

The game challenges attendees to manage and protect the security of a fictional company, utilising leadership and communications skills. Lunch and refreshments will also be provided.

The second event is the ‘Live Cyber HACK ATTACK! Demo’, talking place at The Guildhall, York, on Monday October 23 (9.15am to 1pm).

The exciting and eye opening cyber attach demo gives attendees a chance to witness the thrilling world of cyber security up close and personal. Technology enthusiasts, business owners or curios attendees looking to learn more about cyber security will also be provided with lunch and an opportunity to network with like-minded professionals.

Chantelle Whitman, marketing and communications manager at NEBRC, said: “We’re really excited to be able to bring a full calendar of events to North East and Yorkshire business communities for Cybersecurity Awareness Month this October. Around 34 per cent of UK businesses were victims of cyber crime in 2022, resulting in loss of money, resources, time, data and even company reputation. That’s why the awareness month is so important.

“In particular, small businesses like those located in the North East and Yorkshire might not have the same resources available to invest in cybersecurity as large corporations, making events like those we’re hosting essential. It’s not just large businesses that are targeted and so sharing simple best practice advice can make a huge difference to smaller companies.”

Tickets are available from EventBrite.