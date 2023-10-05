Hana Ahmed, prosecuting Justine Victoria Mapplebeck, told York Crown Court officers were carrying out Covid patrols during the pandemic when they saw a man coming out of the family home.

He had drugs on him and when officers searched the house, they found cannabis.

In the house Mapplebeck, 44, and her sons Liam John Davis, 22, and Jack Davis, 23, all now of a small village near Malton, were arrested.

Liam Davis pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cannabis, Mapplebeck pleaded guilty to allowing her house to be used for cannabis supply and Jack Davis pleaded guilty to possessing cannabis.

All the offences took place in 2020 when the family were living in Cross Street, Scarborough.

They were sentenced at separate hearings before two different courts.

Prosecuting Liam Davis at York Crown Court, Chloe Hudson said his phone contained messages between himself and his mother discussing drugs, which customers owed money, weights of drugs and indications that the 22-year-old was concerned in the production of cannabis.

Davis was given a seven-month prison sentence suspended for 18 months on condition he does 20 days’ rehabilitative activities and 80 hours’ unpaid work. He had no previous convictions.

Judge Simon Hickey told him: “Even though you were very young at 19, you knew full well what you were doing. You were prepared to assist your mother in dealing drugs.”

Defence barrister Nick Peacock gave no mitigation after the judge said he would not send Liam Davis straight to jail.

Five days earlier at the same court, Ms Ahmed told the same judge Mapplebeck had previous convictions for allowing the production of cannabis in her house in 2007 and for possessing cannabis in 2014.

A probation officer reported that Mapplebeck now receives cannabis on prescription as part of her medication for a range of medical conditions.

He said the risk of her reoffending had reduced because she had told him other people were involved in the cannabis operation in Scarborough who did not know where she now lives.

The probation officer said she was not suitable for unpaid work and she did not need rehabilitation work by his service.

“It limits my options drastically,” said the judge.

He fined Mapplebeck £200 and ordered her to pay a statutory surcharge.

The court heard Mapplebeck lives on benefits.

Earlier this year, Jack Davis appeared before Scarborough Magistrates Court. He was given a six-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £85 prosecution costs and a £22 statutory surcharge.

Judge Hickey said he had not received any explanation why it had taken the case three years to get before the courts.