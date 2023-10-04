Trig Brewery is producing a range of craft beers at a family home in Sutton-upon-Derwent.

The startup was founded by director and brewer Patrick Hall.

His does most of the work at the brewery, but his helped by his business partner dad, Tony.

Patrick, 31, grew up near Holmfirth, before attending Newcastle University.

He moved to York in 2015 when both his and his wife’s work brought them both down to the city.

Patrick said: “York had always appealed to us and being a compact city close to the coast and countryside was a big draw.”

York is also noted for its lively pub scene.

Patrick continued: “Currently my full time job is as a design engineer, but having worked in pubs since I was 15 and after spending some time managing craft beer bars in Newcastle - the industry has always sparked interest and joy for me.”

And after years of experimenting with home brews in the family garage, Patrick decided it was time to make a go of it, with themes based on his love of hills and the countryside.

He said: “I didn’t want to be sat in an armchair in the future wondering ‘what if’ and dreaming of what my brewery could have been, I've discussed it for years and it was do it now or stop talking about it.

“I love being out and about, meeting new people, and delivering a top quality product. I think my engineering background gives me a unique perspective on the beer and production processes behind it.”

Trig Brewery is a ‘nanobrewery’, the smallest around. His capacity is just one barrel or 150 litres, with him brewing fortnightly.

There is a core range of a pale ale, American IPA, oatmeal porter and a hoppy blond ale, plus a range of seasonal beers.

Patrick said: “You can find us at bars around York and beyond. We had a fantastic launch night (on

September 13) at the Falcon (in Micklegate) and can’t thank the team at Turning Point brewery and the Falcon for all their support to date.”

Other places that have stocked and will be stocking Trig as a guest ale include the Rook and Gaskell and the Crooked Tap in Acomb..

Patrick accepts brewing is a tough trade, particularly right now.

He said: “We’ve started small (very small!) to allow us to try and find our place in the market but hoping our well-made, well packaged, high quality beer will do the talking for us and allow us to grow in the near future.”

It all means there’s room to grow, when viable, particularly when he sorts out licensing for online sales and possibly a shop.

In the meantime, anyone looking to stock the beers can contact Patrick via the trigbrewery.com website.