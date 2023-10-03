Freya Cox, who competed on the show in 2021, partnered with Castle Howard’s head chef, Nathan Richardson-Kelly, to create three seasonal plant-based cakes throughout the year to be sold at the home, near Malton.

The first cake was a miniature Black Forest Gateau, the second a Summer Raspberry and Vanilla Kiss, and the final in the 2023 series is a Double Chocolate Muffin with Toasted White Chocolate Marshmallows.

Great British Bake Off star Freya Cox has worked with Castle Howard chefs to create bespoke vegan cakes (Image: Carole Poirot)

Fans will have the chance to meet Freya, who is from Scarborough, when she visits the stately home to sign copies of her recipe book Simply Vegan Baking at the Castle Howard Farm Shop on October 31 from 1pm to 3pm.

Luke Butler, head of food and beverage at Castle Howard, said: “We’re thrilled to have worked with Freya to expand our vegan offering here at Castle Howard, with a delicious option every season.

“It’s been a wonderful opportunity to create new plant-based treats for our visitors, and we’re delighted with their popularity.

“The Double Chocolate Muffin with Toasted White Chocolate Marshmallows is autumnal and comforting, and we’ve sourced the vegan ingredients from local suppliers.”

Freya said: “It’s been absolutely brilliant to collaborate with the team at Castle Howard. I’m so excited for people to try a beautiful cake in a beautiful place that means a lot to me and my family.

“I’m looking forward to meeting everyone on the 31st!”