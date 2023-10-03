Police have issued an appeal to find the family of a York man who died at home.
North Yorkshire Police says the force is seeking next of kin of William (‘Billy’) Alexander Watson.
The 73-year-old died at his home in York earlier this month.
A force spokesperson said: “If you can help us find any family members, please email coroner@northyorkshire.police.uk for the attention of Sandra Prince.”
