Bosses of a York foundation have delivered £45,000 worth of medical aid to frontline areas of Ukraine.
The Pavers Foundation joined companions from across the UK, Romania and Ukraine in visiting the frontlines of the conflict last week.
Stuart Paver, the foundation’s chair, and Steve Ovenden, executive assistant, helped deliver 500 NATO standard tourniquets, 800 Celox blood clotting powders, 200 chest seals, 60 tactical stretchers and specialist NIO needles used for collapsed arteries.
They travelled through eight countries in seven days, covering 4,500 miles.
Stuart spoke of the hardships that people in Ukraine face during the war following Russia’s invasion in February 2022.
“It’s difficult to comprehend life near the front line, but people are still living there and getting on with life as best as possible,” he said.
“There is risk everywhere in Ukraine, the border post we always felt safe in was hit by an Iranian drone two days later - and that is over a 14-hour drive from the front line.
“Our journey culminated in a visit to a unit near Bakhmut, which has been the hardest fought over area in the war.
“We were three miles behind the trenches and jumped as artillery went off and helicopters fired rockets overhead. We were reassured by the soldiers who didn’t even flinch, though they did say later they had suffered four injuries in the unit that morning.
“The frontline medics receiving the medical supplies said it reminded them of Christmas and some were in tears. They said this delivery could save 50 lives.”
Stuart and Steve’s latest mission is one of several journeys that they have made to Ukraine since the war began, raising over £350,000 to date for lifesaving medical supplies.
They are planning to return before Christmas with more medical supplies and equipment for orphanages.
The JustGiving fundraiser (www.justgiving.com/campaign/paversfoundationukraine) is still open for donations, and the Pavers Foundation says every penny is spent on essential supplies – no expenses or overheads.
The Pavers Foundation was launched in 2018 with an initial donation of £2.5 million from Pavers Shoes and the private estate of the late Catherine Paver to enable charitable giving by the business and its 1500 employees.
It supports local charities and causes close to the hearts of its colleagues throughout the UK, Ireland and beyond through employee grants, a charity of the year initiative and donations made on behalf of the Paver family.
The foundation has donated over £1.8 million to date, including over £325,000 supporting humanitarian aid in Ukraine.
For more information about the Pavers Foundation visit: https://www.paversfoundation.co.uk/
