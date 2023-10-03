Among them, Spilman’s (www.spilmans.co.uk ) at Church Farm, Sessay, near Easingwold, will have a record 125,000 pumpkins grown over 30 acres.

The farm has 30 different varieties, including gourds and squashes, some best for making soup, whilst others such as one called Magic Lantern, is best for carving.

Owner Tom Spilman says the firm began growing pumpkins six years ago, when it grew just 10,000.

“We can’t keep up with public demand,” said Tom, “People keep coming, which is so good.”

Now, pumpkins are a vital part of the farm business, which also has asparagus, strawberries, arable crops, plus sheep and cattle.

A host of activities are planned during pumpkin season, including tractor rides, carving, live music, pizzas, and evening pumpkin picking.

Yorkshire Pumpkins (www.yorkshirepumpkins.com ) at nearby Lodge Farm, Cundall, has over 30,000 pumpkins with over 30 varieties.

Some varieties are for carving from miniatures one that fit in your hands to ones big enough to fill a wheelbarrow. Some, like Crown Prince are best eaten, while a new one this year features a decorative leopard print pattern.

Yorkshire Pumpkins started in 2018 when Jen and Rob Barker returned to the family farm. Rob was an agronomist so enjoys the challenge of growing really high quality pumpkins.

Pumpkin growing has also grown over the years, being an important diversification for the farm, with a crop less volatile and dependent on world markets.

Jen said: “The pumpkin patch grew hugely over covid as it was a great outdoor activity all the family could do safely, and once people realise how much fun it is they return each year

As well as pumpkins there is a busy wedding venue on the farm

Yorkshire Pumpkins is a family business and you’ll find all the whole family out on the patch.

Jen added: “Caroline will be serving her homemade pumpkin soup from the pop up pumpkin café, whilst I organise the tickets and welcomes the pumpkin pickers each year. The family also think its really important children get to see where their food is grown so farmers David and Rob, who grow the pumpkins each year, are in the field ready to answer everyone’s questions about growing pumpkins!”

Other pumpkin picking patches open for business include:

The Balloon Tree, Stamford Bridge Road, Gate Helmsley (ww.theballoontree.co.uk); Castle Howard (www.caslehoward.co.uk); Stockeld Park, near Wetherby (www.stockeldpark.co.uk); William’s Den, Castle Farm, Wold Hill (www.williamsden.co.uk); Piglets Adventure Park Pumpkin Festival, Towthorpe Grange, Towthorpe Moor Lane, Towthorpe (www.pigletsadventurefarm.com); Humble Bee’s Pumkin Patch, Humble Bee Farm, Flixton, Scarborough (www.humblebeefarm.co.uk); Kemps Farm, Barton-Le-Street, Malton (www.kemps.farm); Pop Up Patch, Sutton-in-the-Forest; Halloween Spooktacular at Monk Park Farm, Monk Park Farm Visitor Attraction, Green Ln, Thirsk (www.monkparkfarm.co.uk), Bert’s Barrow Farm, Hillam (www.bertsbarrow.co.uk)