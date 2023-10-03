POLICE officers have launched an appeal during the search for a missing teenager from a North Yorkshire town.
Leah, 13, from Harrogate, was last seen at 11pm yesterday evening (October 2).
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "Leah is described as white, approximately 5ft3 tall and is slim build and has blonde shoulder length hair.
"She was last seen wearing a red quilted jacket and white Adidas trainers.
"It's believed that Leah could be in the Leeds area and officers are currently carrying out extensive enquiries to locate her."
If you think you’ve seen her, or know her whereabouts, call North Yorkshire Police on 101 immediately and speak to the control room quoting incident number 12230187378.
If you have an immediate sighting please dial 999.
