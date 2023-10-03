The 13-year-old, from Harrogate, was last seen at 11pm yesterday evening (October 2).

North Yorkshire Police issued an appeal saying she could be in the Leeds area and officers were carrying out extensive enquiries to locate her.

However, at 6.44pm today (Tuesday, October 3), officers confirmed the girl had been located.

A police spokesperson said: "Earlier today we issued an appeal to find a missing 13-year-old girl from Harrogate.

"We're very pleased to report that she has been found safe and well.

"Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal."