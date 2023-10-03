POLICE say a teenager who went missing from a North Yorkshire town has been found safe and well.
The 13-year-old, from Harrogate, was last seen at 11pm yesterday evening (October 2).
North Yorkshire Police issued an appeal saying she could be in the Leeds area and officers were carrying out extensive enquiries to locate her.
However, at 6.44pm today (Tuesday, October 3), officers confirmed the girl had been located.
A police spokesperson said: "Earlier today we issued an appeal to find a missing 13-year-old girl from Harrogate.
"We're very pleased to report that she has been found safe and well.
"Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article