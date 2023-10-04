During an event at the Earl of Doncaster Hotel in Doncaster, 21-year-old Chloe McEwen of Harrogate won the prestigious title, beating 20 other contestants and winning a place in the Miss England Final.

Chloe, competing in her first ever beauty contest, said: “I was extremely nervous during rehearsals."

On stage, contestants took part in four rounds, including interviews, black dress, sportswear and evening wear.

In her interviews, Chloe discussed how she turned her life from mental issues and being overweight to becoming a Level 3 fitness trainer, as well as helping others with mental health problems through fitness and exercise.

Chloe pictured with the other Miss Yorkshire contestants (Image: Tim Fox Photography)

Chloe said her hobbies include horse riding and cooking.

On the night, entertainment was provided by M Sax and singer Jade Carty - and flowers were donated to the event by Chantel’s Perfect Day Florists of Doncaster.