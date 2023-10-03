Selby College is offering T level healthcare students the chance to learn real life experiences from the comfort of its own facility.

The simulated ward models a two-bed hospital ward and a community care environment, where students can practice on and treat realistic mannequins using industry-standard equipment.

With three full-sized mannequins at their disposal, students can test their clinical skills by taking blood samples, removing catheter tubes from the bladder, treating wounds, inserting feeding tubes and more.

The new facility has opened at Selby College (Image: Selby College)

Carla Cantrell is the head of curriculum for care and early years at the Heart of Yorkshire Education Group which runs Selby College.

She said: “We wanted our students to learn and experience what working on a real life hospital ward is like and the complexities and demands that this comes with.

“The mannequins replicate people of all ages, skin colours and bodyweights, meaning students can gain insight into dealing with the needs of a range of different patients.

The simulated ward models a two-bed hospital ward and a community care environment (Image: Selby College)

“By creating a cutting-edge, interactive teaching centre, our T Level students can seamlessly transition from the classroom to working out in the industry as part of their industry placement.”

T Level Health students are currently taking part in industry placements at Osbourne House in Selby, Thorpe Willoughby Pharmacy, Snaith Hall Care Home and Stone Pharmacy in Goole.

A replica nursery classroom setting has also been created for the college’s T Level education and early years students, which includes a soft play, dress up and reading area.

Students train on RealCare baby infant simulators, teaching them basic care such as feeding, changing and dressing infants.

Read next:

T Levels are two-year qualifications which aim to give students a head-start towards their chosen career path. They have been designed alongside employers to ensure learners have the skills and knowledge that are in demand.

Paige Lazenby, a T Level education and early years student at the college, explained why she decided to study T Levels.

“I prefer practical learning and studying a T Level means that I can apply what I’m learning in the classroom to real-life scenarios,” she said.

Mannequins in the ward replicate people of all ages, skin colours and bodyweights (Image: Selby College)

“It has taught me how to deal with different behaviours and his given me experience in working with children with Special Educational Needs (SEND). I hope to study SEND further after completing my course and to find work in this area.”

Students spend 80 per cent of their time in the classroom and 20 per cent on a 45-day placement with an employer, providing them with the chance to build skills and knowledge highly sought after by employers, whilst gaining a qualification.

Selby College also offers T Levels in construction, digital services and engineering.