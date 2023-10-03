The county’s police force say the incident happened between 9pm on Wednesday, September 27, and 6am the following day in Long Street, Easingwold.

The suspect smashed the rear passenger window of the car, a red Volkswagen Golf, and took a navy tube style golf bag which had black feet.

Police are urging anyone with information about the theft or doorbell camera footage of the suspect or incident to contact them.

Anyone who has been approached by someone selling a similar golf bag since Thursday, September 28, should also get in touch with police.

Those that can help the police investigation should email ben.robinson-Brockhill@northyorkshire.polie.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for PC Ben Robinson-Brockhill.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230183736 when passing information.