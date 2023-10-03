Deborah has much experience of this sector, including wills, probate, inheritance tax and powers of attorney.

Originally from Hull, Deborah studied at the York College of Law before qualifying as a Solicitor in 2007, beginning and starting her career in Hull. Deborah also has a Law Degree from the University of Hull.

She said: “Ware & Kay Solicitors is an established law firm with an excellent reputation for the support it provides to private clients.

“I am excited to be joining such a well-respected and dedicated team of Solicitors and look forward to the challenge and being part of the team.”

Sian Foster, Director of Private Client at York, said “Deborah is an excellent addition to our private client team and bolsters the already exceptional expertise that we possess in this field in order to support our clients with the best possible advice, expertise and service.”