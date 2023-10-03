This is the second-highest intake for BHP’s training programme, which gives those seeking a finance career a chance to gain hands-on experience while studying for a qualification.

It follows a record 2022, which saw 46 new trainees join the business, making it 134 over the past three years.

Since joining the business, BHP says many have remained with the firm and further developed their skills to become integral parts of the team.

Director of People Karen Arch said: “At BHP we’re passionate about nurturing and developing the skills of young professionals looking to break through and leave their mark on the finance industry.

“With each intake of trainees we’re also improving our own workforce by widening our blend of skills, expertise, and personality. These new recruits will bring many benefits, perspectives and added value to our clients.”

Noted for a supportive workplace, BHP is certified as a Great Place to Work® and rated as one of the Sunday Times Top 100 Companies to Work For.