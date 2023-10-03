Ann-Marie is managing director of home care company Home Instead, which has offices in York, Scarborough and Ryedale. She set the business up with her husband, Luke Norbury, in 2008 with a two-year-old daughter and when her son, now 15 years old, was just two weeks’ old.

The Executive Home Care Leader award will be given to a strong, dynamic and passionate home care leader who can demonstrate effective organisation, great leadership and commitment to innovation. Ann-Marie certainly ticks all those boxes.

She said: “Working to improve the lives of our clients and their families is what motivates me. We have built a team of caring and compassionate people who share my passion for outstanding care, which is based on the individual needs and wishes of each client.”

She is well known in the business for leading from the front and never asking for anyone to do anything she wouldn’t be willing to do herself.

Nothing is too much trouble for this dynamic mother who suffered her own loss when her father passed away in 2020 with vascular dementia. As a result she will really go the extra mile and is extremely responsive to clients’ needs – even if that means conducting care assessments at the weekend, in the evenings or early mornings if that’s what is needed to ensure care is in place to support a new client and their relatives.

But it doesn’t stop there for this giving lady – in June she undertook the arduous Mount Kilimanjaro climb, raising over a £1,000 for Home Instead UK’s national charity, Home Instead Charities.

Ann-Marie will go up against other finalists at a glittering awards ceremony in London this October.

For more information on Home Instead York, visit https://www.homeinstead.co.uk/york/