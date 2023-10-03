North Yorkshire Police officers said they would like to speak to the two people in the CCCTV images following the theft at Silver Dollar Amusements on August 7, when arcade machines were broken into and the cash was stolen.

A police spokesperson said: "Investigators believe the people in the image could have important information that could assist their investigation."

Anyone with any information is asked to email Mathew.boothby@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for PC 254

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote reference number 12230147664 when passing on information.