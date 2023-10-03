North Yorkshire Police officers have issued CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to following a theft from Robert Smart Menswear in York.

A police spokesperson said: "Over £1,700 worth of jackets were stolen from the store at around 3.25pm on Saturday July 15, 2023.

"Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the people in the images, as they believe they will have information that will help the investigation."

Anyone with any information is asked to email hazel.simms-williamson@northyorkshire.police. If you have any information, contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask to speak to Hazel Simms-Williamson.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote reference number 12230132118 when passing on information.