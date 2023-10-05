Pizza Time at 193 Burton Stone Lane, Clifton, was handed the rating following an inspection in June.

Meanwhile, Tripadvisor gives the takeaway 1.5 stars, which it says places it 51st out of 51 for pizza in York and 581st out of 582 restaurants.

Out of 17 reviews, one rated it excellent, one said average, and 15 said Pizza Time was terrible.

Just Eat has given it 3.5 stars, based on 2,734 reviews.

Google has awarded Pizza Time 2.9 stars, based on 125 reviews.

However, Pizza Time’s own website gives the venue four-stars, meaning ‘highly recommended,’ based on 148 reviews.

It reported 88 people giving five-stars, 26 giving four-stars, six awarding three-stars, seven awarding two stars and 21 just giving a one-star rating.

But for food hygiene, City of York Council has awarded the venue one-star, following its inspection on June 22.

The Food Standards Agency, which receives information from the city council about the council inspection, has confirmed: “Major improvement necessary.”

For hygienic food handing, the government website reports “improvement necessary".

The cleanliness and condition of the facilities of the building were “generally satisfactory".

However, for management of food safety, the FSA reports “major improvement necessary".

The Press has repeatedly sought comment from Pizza Time. Should we receive anything, we’ll publish it.

Overall, York has one food outlet which has zero stars - meaning "urgent improvement necessary".

The city also has 12 venues with a one-star rating and 20 with a two-star rating, meaning "improvement necessary".

Food advice, research and recipe website Pantry and Larder has a live, interactive food hygiene map, which lets users see all the ‘failing’ (rated two-star or less) establishments close to where they live. People can click on a location and choose a category such as Kebab, Fish & Chips, Chinese, etc.

The website says based on official government ratings and Google My Business categories, 16 per cent of Chinese takeaways and restaurants in York are rated three (generally satisfactory) and under, and 10 per cent of fish and chip shops are rated three and under.

Veronica Fletcher of Pantry and Larder said: “Food hygiene isn’t something that should be glossed over. Bad food hygiene standards can have far-reaching consequences, so it’s important that people are aware of them before picking somewhere to eat.

“York is much cleaner than other nearby cities like Hull (60 failing food outlets) or Manchester (198 failing food outlets), with most businesses passing their hygiene inspections. But overall, coffee shops and cafes are the worst-performing categories, followed by bars.”