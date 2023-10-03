North Yorkshire Police officers have launched a CCTV appeal in the search for two men who are believed to be connected with the incident.

A spokesperson for the police force said: "The bike, a black Haibike SDURO Trekking 1.0, was stolen from the underground car park of John Walker House in York at some time between July 25 and 30.

"Officers have been able to retrieve CCTV footage and have released these images to try and identify the man.

"Anyone who recognises him, or anyone with any information which would assist officers with their enquiries is asked to email IET@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and speak to our Force Control Room."

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230143083.