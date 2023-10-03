The animals became popular very quickly with everyone at the Connaught Court home in Fulford. The residents said they were delighted to meet the affectionate animals, who were happy to be petted and stroked.

Taking part in this activity, resident Doris Joy said: “They are so nice and well behaved. One of them ate out of my hand."

Anna and Chris Ramsey from Butterwick Alpaca Retreat, based in Malton, led the alpacas around and introduced them to the residents.

Marie Thackray greets and feeds one of the alpacas (Image: Supplied)

Fran Tagg, one of the activities coordinator at Connaught Court, said: “The alpacas brought joy to our residents, which is fantastic for their mental health and wellbeing.

"They were able to get very close and feel the alpacas’ breath and touch their shaggy hair - and this was a particularly joyful experience for residents with visual problems.

"Everyone fell in love with them."