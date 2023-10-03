Alfie Lovett from York died following the crash in Nidderdale, near Harrogate, on Tuesday, September 12.

Alfie, 17, was a passenger in a Peugeot 107 that crashed into a wall in Brimham Rocks Road at 6.50pm. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An inquest into his death was opened at Northallerton Coroner's Court on Monday (October 2).

During the opening, senior coroner for York and North Yorkshire Jonathan Heath said the provisional cause of death was chest injuries.

The inquest has now been adjourned to a date to be fixed.

Following Alfie's death, his family paid tribute to him, describing him as "a unique personality who loved to make people laugh and lived for adrenaline fuelled adventures."

In a statement to North Yorkshire Police, his family said: "He lived his life fearlessly and marched to the beat of his own drum without caring about what anyone thought of him.

“Alfie had his own world view that very few understood.

"He was only 17 but has made a huge mark in his short time and anyone who's ever met him is not likely to ever forget him.

“Alfie was a fiercely loyal friend, a protective big brother to his two younger sisters and brother and loving father to his infant son.

"Taken from us far too soon with so much more to give, he'll be very much missed every day."

As The Press reported at the time, North Yorkshire Police said three other occupants were left with minor injuries after the crash and the driver was helping police with their inquiries.

The road was closed for several hours after the crash to allow investigation work to take place at the scene.

North Yorkshire Police officers urge anyone who saw the collision, or the car involved prior to the collision, to get in touch.

The force believes that the car left the Fulford area of York at 11am on the same day and travelled to Brimham Rocks via Kirk Hammerton, Green Hammerton and Knaresborough.

A force spokesperson said: "Officers are particularly keen to hear from anyone who has captured any dashcam footage of the vehicle prior to the collision."

Anyone who can assist the investigation is asked to email Nicola.Peters@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101 and ask for Nicola Peters.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police incident number 12230173187 when passing information.